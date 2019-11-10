Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN PETER "PETE" KEENAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN PETER "PETE" KEENAN John Peter "Pete" Keenan, 86, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 in Richland, WA with his loving wife and daughters at his side. Pete began his life in Hornell, New York on May 26, 1933 and was the son of Margaret and John P. Keenan. Graduating as a chemical engineer from Georgia Tech through ROTC, he later received his MBA. Together for 63 years, Pete enjoyed sharing the story of marrying his sweetheart Eleanor "Ellie" McKeon Keenan in 1956 during one of New York's unexpected spring snowstorms. A Tri-Citian for over 50 years, he retired from Hanford and later earned his real estate license. He served in the Army for 6 years as First Lieutenant Ordnance Corps. His hobbies included swimming, boating, water-skiing, photography, coaching, gardening, running and traveling around the Pacific Northwest or the Oregon Coast. A man of strong faith, he was a member of several community churches through his life. One of his greatest joys was spending time with and hearing about his 7 beloved grandchildren. Pete was a devoted caregiver to his grandmother, aunt, mother and his wife. Always up for long talks with his daughters, he was looked to often for his excellent support and advice. We shall all deeply miss him. John Peter is survived by the love of his life, wife Ellie; daughters, Karen, Sheila, Corinne, Shanna; grandchildren, Brandon John, Derek, Gage, Karina, Brooke, Paelle, Jinae; brother, John Michael, niece Molly, nephew Brendan. The family will have a private celebration of life according to Pete's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri-Cities Food Bank.

JOHN PETER "PETE" KEENAN John Peter "Pete" Keenan, 86, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 in Richland, WA with his loving wife and daughters at his side. Pete began his life in Hornell, New York on May 26, 1933 and was the son of Margaret and John P. Keenan. Graduating as a chemical engineer from Georgia Tech through ROTC, he later received his MBA. Together for 63 years, Pete enjoyed sharing the story of marrying his sweetheart Eleanor "Ellie" McKeon Keenan in 1956 during one of New York's unexpected spring snowstorms. A Tri-Citian for over 50 years, he retired from Hanford and later earned his real estate license. He served in the Army for 6 years as First Lieutenant Ordnance Corps. His hobbies included swimming, boating, water-skiing, photography, coaching, gardening, running and traveling around the Pacific Northwest or the Oregon Coast. A man of strong faith, he was a member of several community churches through his life. One of his greatest joys was spending time with and hearing about his 7 beloved grandchildren. Pete was a devoted caregiver to his grandmother, aunt, mother and his wife. Always up for long talks with his daughters, he was looked to often for his excellent support and advice. We shall all deeply miss him. John Peter is survived by the love of his life, wife Ellie; daughters, Karen, Sheila, Corinne, Shanna; grandchildren, Brandon John, Derek, Gage, Karina, Brooke, Paelle, Jinae; brother, John Michael, niece Molly, nephew Brendan. The family will have a private celebration of life according to Pete's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close