JOHN R. JACK INGRAM Jack, formerly of Richland, Washington passed away July 12th in Oro Valley, Arizona at the age of 94. He was best known as a New York Life Insurance agent in the Tri Cities for 60 years. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and then graduated from Oregon State University's School of Business. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity and served as the student body secretary/treasurer his senior year. In 1950, Jack married his college sweetheart, Betty Stiner, and moved to Kennewick, Washington where he he started his distinguished career with New York Life. Jack was a member of the Insurance Industry's Million Dollar Round Table and Association of Life Underwriters. He received his Chartered Life Underwriter degree from the American College in Bryn Maur, Pennsylvania. He was an active member of the Richland Kiwanis Club and arranged for several nationally known speakers during the organizations early years. Jack was a founding member of Meadow Springs Country Club and continued to promote golfing for senior citizens in Arizona where he retired. Jack is survived by his wife, Betty residing in Oro Valley, AZ , son John Ingram and his wife Carlye of Richland and Marana, AZ, son Bob Ingram of Oro Valley, AZ and Daughter Sally Coker, her husband Brad and Jack's grandson, Austine Coker living in Scottsdale, AZ. By request, a private family memorial service is pending.

