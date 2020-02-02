Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN R. WIKER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN R. WIKER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home John R. Wiker, (born 11/18/1923) a loving husband, father, grand- father, great grandfather and proud Navy Veteran of World War II peacefully passed away January 30, 2020 at Avalon Rehab Center in Pasco. He was 96. He and his wife Doris lived at Canyon Lakes Retirement Village for 20 years. He resided at Solstice Senior Living Home for 8 years before going to Avalon. Jack was always ready to play a game of pool, cards or help anyone. He was a member of Kennewick First Presbyterian Church. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris (2011), and survived by his two daughters Kathleen McDonald and son-in-law George, Bellevue, Janice Dowdy and son-in-law Paul, West Richland. His five grandchildren Brian McDonald (& Kimberly), Scott McDonald, Conor McDonald (& Molly, (all of California), Jason Dowdy (& Sara), Florida and Jennifer Appel (& Hans) Kennewick. He enjoyed his six great grandchildren. He modeled a high work ethic to his children and grandchildren. The family would like to thank the numerous doctors, nurses and support staff at Trios Hospital, Avalon Rehab Center and the Hospice Team from The Chaplaincy for the loving care they provided Jack. In lieu of flowers Jack wanted everyone to take a moment to share their love with family and friends and do a "Random Act of Kindness" to help others in his honor. The family will have a private graveside. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.

