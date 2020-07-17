John Roberts

JOHN C. ROBERTS John (Jack) C. Roberts, age 80, loving father, husband, and grandfather, passed away at Hospice House in Kennewick, July 8, 2020. He was born February 12, 1940 in Yakima, Washington. John married Coleen Schwartz in September 1961. They had two children, Jeff, and Tom. John and Coleen divorced in January 1967. John graduated from Walla Walla College in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He worked for the U.S.General Accounting Office, Battelle, and Westinghouse. He worked in the 700, 3000, 300, 400, and retired from the 200 area. He had various positions including individual contributor, project analysis, auditing, accounting, and operations analysis. In May 1969, John married Shirley Staley. They lived on the 4th hole of the Meadow Springs Golf Course from 1974 - 2006. Their last residence was at Brookdale in Kennewick. Shirley passed away in 2008. Jack is survived by his two sons, Jeff(Houston, TX) and Tom(Oakland, CA), two step-children, Richard D. Staley(Long Beach, WA) and Susan Mitchell(Pasco, WA), and cousins, Margaret MacNeill(Pasco, WA), Mary Norcliffe(Leominster, Massachusetts), and James Sturdevant(Bellingham, WA), ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grand children. John was interned next to Shirley at Desert Lawn Memorial Mausoleum. There will be no memorial service at this time.



