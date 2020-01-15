Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN STUART SILLERS. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Einan's Sunset Event Center Richland , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN STUART SILLERS Einan's at Sunset John Stuart Sillers, 79 of Richland, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Kadlec Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. John was born February 9, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA and that is where he was raised. He was the son and only child of Vincent and Evelyn Sillers. As a young man he enjoyed hobbies such as fly fishing, bow hunting, shooting, Judo, snorkeling and scuba diving. He attended Drexel University where he majored in civil engineering and was in the ROTC program. After graduation he became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for four years. After being honorably discharged he worked in the construction industry as a manager and engineer and was working on a construction project in Bellingham, WA where he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Nordlund. She was a secretary at the project and he was a project manager. While dating he took Mary Lou snow skiing for her first time (he had learned to ski in Germany). John and Mary Lou fell in love and spent the next 53 years married together. At the time of their marriage Mary Lou drove a '57 Chevy and John a Corvair. They decided to downsize to one car and John convinced Mary Lou to sell her '57 Chevy so they could just drive his Corvair and this would be an ongoing joke between them for years to come. John and Mary Lou settled in Richland, WA in 1973. He worked at the Hanford area for a few years and then decided to go into business for himself buying into a partnership with Hughes Construction which then became Hughes-Sillers Construction. And he would spend the next 30+ years bidding on and constructing public works projects as a general contractor in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. John and Mary Lou had three sons together (Sean, Ryan and Steven) and he was very active and involved in their upbringing. He would join them on Boy Scout outings such as weeklong canoe trips and hikes, snow skiing, scuba diving and spelunking. John was a man of great character who dedicated his life to his family. He was always there for them to help out and provide guidance when needed. He will be missed more than words can even say. John was an active member of the community and served on the Richland Planning Commission for many years. He was an avid sailor and a member of the Walla Walla Yacht Club. John is preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Evelyn Sillers. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, sons Sean, Ryan (Heather) and Steven (Carissa) and grandsons John, Evan, Henry, Oliver, Calvin and Caedyn. His grandsons were the apple of his eye. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 24 th at 1:00 pm at Einan's Sunset Event Center, Richland, followed by a reception. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close