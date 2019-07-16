JOHN "ROGER" SWIGART

JOHN "ROGER" SWIGART Correction of service location Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory John "Roger" Swigart age 59 of Pasco, WA. Correction of service location. Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Sunnyside Eagles Lodge 100 West South Hill Rd. Sunnyside, WA. 98944 Across from the Sunnyside Bi-Mart. Those wishing to sign Roger's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhome smith.com Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 16, 2019
