1/1
John Thomas Bettinson Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas Bettinson Jr.
July 31, 1932 - October 25, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - On Sunday, October 25, 2020, John T. Bettinson Jr., known to many as "Big John," passed away at the age of 88. John was born on July 31, 1932 in Prosser, Washington to John T. (Tom) and Doris A. Bettinson. Being raised in Prosser, he attended Prosser High School where he was a member of the football and baseball teams, pitching a no-hitter his Junior year against Kennewick High School in 1949. After graduating, John attended Washington State University, leaving after a few short years to join the U.S. Army. John was a veteran of the Korean War and was involved in "Operation Castle," which performed testing of the hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific in 1954.
After serving his time in the Army, John returned to Prosser where he met the love of his life, Carolyn. They were married in August of 1955. John worked for General Electric as a Radiation Monitor on the Hanford site, where he worked until 1965. In 1966, John followed his passion of coin collecting and opened The Coin Cradle, Inc. which he operated until 1994. John was quite the entrepreneur. He went on to open Best Bett Cards and Comics with his son later that year, and in 1997 he and his wife Carolyn opened Cookies By Design. In 2015, at the age of 83, John finally retired with the closure of the cookie store.
John had a passion for sports, especially baseball and football, which he passed down to his three sons; Steve, Ken, and Mike. He spent many years on the field with them as their assistant baseball coach. In the late 1960's John was instrumental in revitalizing the Kennewick Grid Kids program through his leadership as President of the program and fund-raising efforts. In his later years, John enjoyed watching the Mariners, rarely missing a game!
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn, his three sons, Steve (Monique) of Kennewick, Ken (Sue) of Boise, and Mike (Rene) of Spokane, his eight grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Partlow, Bo, Chad, Derek (Ashley), Dylan, Hayden, Amanda, Nick and three great-grandchildren, Paetynn, Kamdynn, and Adilee.
Services will be held at a later date in Spring 2021.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved