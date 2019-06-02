Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN W. ZOULEK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN W. ZOULEK John W. Zoulek, 59, surrounded by his loving family peacefully joined our Father in heaven on May 8th, 2019. He was born on September 3rd, 1959 in Midland, MI, the first born son to Jack Zoulek and Jean Petrie, loved and cherished by his devoted wife Rubi and adoring sons, John Elliott, Jacob William and Jared Everett. He will be greatly missed by his parents and his siblings, Debbie (Marty Carey), Carrie (Bryon Murray), Jerry, Tommy (Gina), Mindy (Bill Joy) and Angie along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts as well as his life long friends from East Jordan, MI. After age 5, John would live in East Jordan, MI for the next 13 years. He attended Lake Superior State College pursuing a degree in Engineering. A few years later his nuclear industry employment would bring him to Texas where he met his beloved wife of more than 28 years. He was a highly respected Engineer working for Ebasco, Raytheon, URS and AECOM making many loyal and life-long friends. His career allowed his family to live in many states with 16 years in Kennewick, WA and 6 years in Pueblo, CO. John was an avid hunter, a fisherman, an outdoorsman and he had a farmer's spirit. His most treasured moments were when he could spend time with his sons camping, fishing and hunting. More than anything he cherished the years of watching his sons play soccer and then football and was so proud of each and their own individual talents and later he would relish a unique type of pride as each of his sons declared their wish of pursuing an Engineering degree. He was an amazing husband and loving father. He was kind, generous, religious, loyal, strong, brave and resolute and above all he loved his family greatly. We know in our hearts that John's pre-deceased nephew, Zachary Zoulek welcomed his arrival in heaven and that we all will see our John and Zach again. Thank you to the outstanding Sangre De Cristo Hospice team. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to www.cancer.com Memorial Mass will be on Friday, June 7th, 11:30 am at St. Joseph's Parish, Kennewick, WA with intermittent and reception following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 2, 2019

