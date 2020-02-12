Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Walker. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN WALKER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home John Leo Walker, age 88, passed away at home on February 8, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer and kidney disease, surrounded by his loving wife of 64 years, Tessie Lee (Clatterbuck) and his family. He kept his incredible sense of humor to the end. John was born on October 25, 1931, in Walla Walla to Vura Maria Mulligan and Vernon Francis Walker, the fourth of eight children. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School in Walla Walla, where he was a three sport athlete, and received a basketball scholarship to Gonzaga University in 1949, leaving in 1950 when his Military Unit was shipped out to Korea. He received multiple honors for his service, including the 1963 Washington State Army Reserve Man of the Year. John retired from the military after 25 years of service, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon his return from Korea, John continued his education at Eastern Washington College while working for the Northern Pacific Railroad. He received his BA in 1963, MA in 1968, and pursued doctoral studies at WSU. John devoted his entire career to education and school administration. He started teaching and coaching in Prosser from 1964-1966; taught and coached baseball at Kennewick High School from 1966-68; was Vice Principal then Principal at Kennewick High School from 1968-74; and Assistant Superintendent for Business/Finance from 1974-1993, when he retired. He was Treasurer of the Kennewick School District Citizen's Levy and Bond Committee for twenty-six years. John was extremely active with St. Joseph's School and Parish, serving in multiple leadership positions including, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, School Board President, and Parish Council President (Finance Committee). He was passionate about charitable activities, serving in multiple capacities with the Knight of Columbus from Warden through Washington State Deputy, covering 65 years of service with this organization. John was a life-time sports fan, never missing his Seahawks, Mariners, Zags, and beloved Fighting Irish. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball and basketball, swing dancing with Tess, Elvis, Cadillacs, Buffett's (especially the dessert line), teasing everyone, and BBQ beef at the fair, providing guidance to referees who repeatedly missed calls, craps in Vegas, and the ponies at Del Mar. Above all, he loved his family demonstrating by example his limitless work ethic, charitable and caring heart, and his strong sense of giving back to the community. He had a special place in his heart for his grand and great-grandchildren. John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Tessie, his five children, Colleen Malley (Doug), Tami Clark (Dave), Michael Walker, Patrick Walker, and Jill Hanses (Patrick); thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay Walker and Donna Schmelzer, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and five of his siblings. Services to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kennewick on Monday, February 17, 2020 with Rosary at 10:00 AM and the Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM, reception immediately following at the Church hall. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Kennewick Knights of Columbus Council 8179 and/or St. Joseph's School. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

