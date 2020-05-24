John Wells
JOHN ROGERS WELLS John, 76, was born January 1, 1944 in Boise, Idaho and passed away May 17, 2020 in Richland, Washington. His parents moved to Benton City, WA when he was 10 years old. John graduated from Kiona-Benton City High School in 1962 and joined the Air Force until 1966. He returned to Washington where he met and married the love of his life of 51 years, Bonnie. They traveled as newlyweds, trying to find their forever home. They chose Benton City and it has been their home since 1975. John had various jobs, including Boeing, an Ink plant where he learned his love of colors, a paint chemist where he learned about paint and eventually put the two together in 1983 starting BJ Paint & Carpet in Prosser, WA with his wife Bonnie. His love of fishing was a life-long hobby. Most vacations were fishing related. He would make weekly trips to Portland to pick up supplies for the paint store, especially during the steelhead and salmon run so he could stop at his favorite fishing spot, Drano Lake to fish on the way home. In 2006 he retired from paint and spent his time out on the farm, either driving the John Deere or under the willow tree napping. John chose to be one of Jehovah's Witnesses and one of his cornerstone beliefs was his hope of a resurrection to an earthly paradise and seeing his loved ones again. John is survived by his wife Bonnie of 51 years. His four children Tiffany Brown (Marty), Garret (Keri), Michael, and Katie. His two grandkids Olivia and Zoe. As well as multiple other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Inalee Wells. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
