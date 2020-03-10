Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Nageley III. View Sign Service Information Life Tributes Cremation Center 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite #126 Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-736-3565 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN WILLIAM NAGELEY III MUELLER'S FUNERAL HOMES John William Nageley, III, 83, passed away on March 3rd, 2020. John was born on August 18th, 1936, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Evelyn and John Nageley, Jr. He was the oldest of three siblings. As a child, John moved with his family to Richland, Washington, where he spent many years growing up on Gowen Street. As a boy, John raised a raven to fly overhead, following him from place to place, and would often perch on his shoulder. As a teenager, he became involved in the Intermountain Alpine Club, climbing many peaks in the Cascades, including Mt. Stewart, Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Adams, Mt. Jefferson, and Mt. Hood. He and a high school friend also dared to swim across the Columbia River and back in the middle of the night and lived to tell the tale. After graduating from Richland High School in 1954, John attended Whitman College for one year, then worked at Boeing as a technical writer, editor, and draftsman. He later joined the U.S. Army and was stationed on Staten Island, New York, where he was editor and photographer for "Harbor Watch," a letterpress newspaper. He also served in Stuttgart, Germany as the chief administrative clerk for the Seventh US Army Symphony Orchestra. Following his military service, he attended the University of Washington, where he received a bachelor's degree in English. He also received a master's degree from Central Washington University. John led an interesting life. For a time, he lived on a houseboat in Seattle, danced ballet, and was a private detective. At one point, he was an agent for musician and entertainer, Red Kelly. He also served on the California Arts Commission, the Washington State Arts Commission, and co-designed the color scheme for the Blue Bridge. John was an instructor at Columbia Basin College and also spent a year teaching in the country of Colombia. He taught English and Shakespeare at Columbia (Richland) High School, where he was known to lead students in ballet plies at the beginning of class. John worked for many years as a senior technical communications specialist at Battelle, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where he received an Award of Distinction and Applause Awards for his innovative and outstanding work. John was a member of the Allied Arts Association in Richland and was an artist in his own right, creating unique and beautiful wood sculpture out of cedar. Over the years, his sculpture was in many juried shows. He also was the featured artist for a exhibition showcasing his sculpture and drawings at Allied Arts Gallery. Not only was John an artist, but he had an intense intellectual curiosity. For many years, John theorized about set theory and unified logic and could speak with passion about the subject. Using set theory, he even developed a conceptual foundation for a piece of computer software. He presented papers on the subject at several conferences, including the 9th International Congress of Logic in Uppsala, Sweden, the 10th International Congress of Logic in Florence, Italy, the 6th Boise Extravaganza of Set Theory in Boise, Idaho, and the Ninth International Kant Congress in Berlin, Germany. John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Sam Nageley, and sister, Evelyn Zimmerman. He is survived by nieces, Janet Meredith, Julie Keowen, and Lara Zimmerman. John will be missed by friends, Monte and Janet Nail and by Shannon, Mike, Mayra, and Sean Truex. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at

JOHN WILLIAM NAGELEY III MUELLER'S FUNERAL HOMES John William Nageley, III, 83, passed away on March 3rd, 2020. John was born on August 18th, 1936, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Evelyn and John Nageley, Jr. He was the oldest of three siblings. As a child, John moved with his family to Richland, Washington, where he spent many years growing up on Gowen Street. As a boy, John raised a raven to fly overhead, following him from place to place, and would often perch on his shoulder. As a teenager, he became involved in the Intermountain Alpine Club, climbing many peaks in the Cascades, including Mt. Stewart, Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Adams, Mt. Jefferson, and Mt. Hood. He and a high school friend also dared to swim across the Columbia River and back in the middle of the night and lived to tell the tale. After graduating from Richland High School in 1954, John attended Whitman College for one year, then worked at Boeing as a technical writer, editor, and draftsman. He later joined the U.S. Army and was stationed on Staten Island, New York, where he was editor and photographer for "Harbor Watch," a letterpress newspaper. He also served in Stuttgart, Germany as the chief administrative clerk for the Seventh US Army Symphony Orchestra. Following his military service, he attended the University of Washington, where he received a bachelor's degree in English. He also received a master's degree from Central Washington University. John led an interesting life. For a time, he lived on a houseboat in Seattle, danced ballet, and was a private detective. At one point, he was an agent for musician and entertainer, Red Kelly. He also served on the California Arts Commission, the Washington State Arts Commission, and co-designed the color scheme for the Blue Bridge. John was an instructor at Columbia Basin College and also spent a year teaching in the country of Colombia. He taught English and Shakespeare at Columbia (Richland) High School, where he was known to lead students in ballet plies at the beginning of class. John worked for many years as a senior technical communications specialist at Battelle, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where he received an Award of Distinction and Applause Awards for his innovative and outstanding work. John was a member of the Allied Arts Association in Richland and was an artist in his own right, creating unique and beautiful wood sculpture out of cedar. Over the years, his sculpture was in many juried shows. He also was the featured artist for a exhibition showcasing his sculpture and drawings at Allied Arts Gallery. Not only was John an artist, but he had an intense intellectual curiosity. For many years, John theorized about set theory and unified logic and could speak with passion about the subject. Using set theory, he even developed a conceptual foundation for a piece of computer software. He presented papers on the subject at several conferences, including the 9th International Congress of Logic in Uppsala, Sweden, the 10th International Congress of Logic in Florence, Italy, the 6th Boise Extravaganza of Set Theory in Boise, Idaho, and the Ninth International Kant Congress in Berlin, Germany. John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Sam Nageley, and sister, Evelyn Zimmerman. He is survived by nieces, Janet Meredith, Julie Keowen, and Lara Zimmerman. John will be missed by friends, Monte and Janet Nail and by Shannon, Mike, Mayra, and Sean Truex. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close