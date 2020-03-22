Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Ladines. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 (509)-837-4962 Send Flowers Obituary

JON AARON LADINES Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory 528 S. 8 th St. Sunnyside, WA. 98944 509-837-4962 Jon Aaron Ladines, age 48, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 14, 2020 following complications from a Type A aortic dissection.Jon was born on October 9, 1971 to Bernie and Judy Ladines. He married Darlene Haugen on August 15, 1992. They spent their years writing and performing beautiful music together. Besides his relationship with Jesus Christ, Jon's most beloved relationships were with his family. His children were the absolute joy of his life and he adored his new role of 'grandpa.' Jon was a former Washington State Trooper, WSP Tactical SWAT Operator, Washington State Patrol Honor Guard, and Richland Police Officer. He was the founder and owner of Force Dynamics, providing real world active shooter and critical incident response training to school districts, hospitals, churches and private security companies. His "Gap Training" is well known across the country. Jon's passion was music. He was a very gifted, world renowned trumpeter. He played locally and around the world. Jon loved traveling internationally playing his trumpet, leading trainings and serving on mission trips. Jon is survived by his wife, Darlene; his children, Courtney and Lane Pearson, Nadia and Tyler Henderson, Aaron Ladines, and Gabrielle Ladines; and his grandson, Braxton Pearson. He is also survived by his parents, Bernie and Judy Ladines; three brothers, Mike (Vicki) Ladines, David (Rose) Ladines, Lance (Kelly) Ladines; a sister, Dianne Ladines; and numerous nieces and nephews. While Jon was recognized for many talents and accomplishments, the most significant thing about Jon Ladines, was that he was a follower of Jesus. He loved to study God's Word, using many different translations. Jon strongly believed in the authoritative power of prayer and was a spiritual mentor to many. A celebration of Jon's life will be held after the ban on large group gatherings has been lifted. The family plans to make live streaming available, if possible. Those wishing to sign Jon' s online memorial book may do so at

JON AARON LADINES Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory 528 S. 8 th St. Sunnyside, WA. 98944 509-837-4962 Jon Aaron Ladines, age 48, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 14, 2020 following complications from a Type A aortic dissection.Jon was born on October 9, 1971 to Bernie and Judy Ladines. He married Darlene Haugen on August 15, 1992. They spent their years writing and performing beautiful music together. Besides his relationship with Jesus Christ, Jon's most beloved relationships were with his family. His children were the absolute joy of his life and he adored his new role of 'grandpa.' Jon was a former Washington State Trooper, WSP Tactical SWAT Operator, Washington State Patrol Honor Guard, and Richland Police Officer. He was the founder and owner of Force Dynamics, providing real world active shooter and critical incident response training to school districts, hospitals, churches and private security companies. His "Gap Training" is well known across the country. Jon's passion was music. He was a very gifted, world renowned trumpeter. He played locally and around the world. Jon loved traveling internationally playing his trumpet, leading trainings and serving on mission trips. Jon is survived by his wife, Darlene; his children, Courtney and Lane Pearson, Nadia and Tyler Henderson, Aaron Ladines, and Gabrielle Ladines; and his grandson, Braxton Pearson. He is also survived by his parents, Bernie and Judy Ladines; three brothers, Mike (Vicki) Ladines, David (Rose) Ladines, Lance (Kelly) Ladines; a sister, Dianne Ladines; and numerous nieces and nephews. While Jon was recognized for many talents and accomplishments, the most significant thing about Jon Ladines, was that he was a follower of Jesus. He loved to study God's Word, using many different translations. Jon strongly believed in the authoritative power of prayer and was a spiritual mentor to many. A celebration of Jon's life will be held after the ban on large group gatherings has been lifted. The family plans to make live streaming available, if possible. Those wishing to sign Jon' s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close