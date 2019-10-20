Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN D. BOWEN. View Sign Service Information Life Tributes Cremation Center 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite #126 Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-736-3565 Send Flowers Obituary

JONATHAN D. BOWEN Jonathan D. Bowen beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend lost a courageous battle to cancer on 10-11-2019 at the age of 63. He was born in Pasco WA to Donald Morton and Wilma Ruth Bowen. He attended Tri Cities schools graduating from Kennewick High School. He served in the Army, stationed in Germany, from 1975 to 1978. After the military he completed an apprenticeship in pipefitting. He then went on to work for S. Columbia Basin Irrigation District working many different jobs. Since 2004 he worked for the Kennewick School District as a custodian. Hobbies lncluded playing video games, cribbage, and collecting comic books. Jon loved watching football and his favorite team was the Seattle Seahawks. He liked to go fishing and boating and often took his grandaughter. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing Santa at Christmas. Jon was married in 1983 to the love of his life Heather for 36 years. He was a loving father to his three beautiful daughters. He is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Ashley Bowen, daughter and son-in-law Amber and Miguel Navarro, and daughter Chelsea Bowen with Alex Marks. Grandchildren Addyson, Miguel, Ezequiel, and Lucas. There will be a celebration of life at Life Tributes Cremation Center on 10-26-2019 located at 314 W. 1st Ave. in Kennewick, WA at 1:00 PM. Please bring a favorite side dish or dessert. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Chaplaincy Hospice Center in Kennewick or American Cancer Center. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.lifetributescenter. com.

