JOSE GUILLERMO GAMBOS (MEMO) Better known as "Memo Gamboa" 08-22-1995 02-17-2019 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Memo was born with cerebral palsy by complications at birth, Memito was the light of our home, a miracle baby, now he is our angel and will always be our baby, he was the boy that even by the situation he was in he liked playing jokes on us. And would smile here and there, He loved being talked to, he was very sweet and bright and full of pure. The most thing he loved was when his mom would come to him and talk and kiss him he would manage to turn to face her one way or another, now God has gained an angel to look over his mother and family. He is now happy, pain free and with our god. He was son to Maria Gamboa & Jose Gamboa and Brother to Mercedes, Margarita, Clara, Fabian, Juan and Kris. We will always love you our little Angel. Viewings are Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM with The Holy Rosary at 5:00 PM and on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM both at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St, Kennewick. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 520 S. Garfield in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

