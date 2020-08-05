Jose Palomo

JOSE ARNULFO PALOMO March 19, 1948 July 29, 2020 Jose (known to many as Joe or Tito) was born in Raymondville on March 19, 1948 to Arnulfo and Estefana Trevinio Palomo. In 1968 Joe married Velia (Vigil) and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. Together they had four children: MaryJane Rose, Stephanie Woods, Augustin Palomo, and Daniel Palomo. Each of his children had children of their own and he became a grandfather to seven: Jaerell, Jacinda, Renee, Mickayla, Jersey, Joey, and Santana all of whom he loved dearly. Joe received his GED, attended Clark College and received an Automotive Mechanics Certification. He loved getting his hands dirty and working on cars. He had an appreciation for old vintage cars, especially the '55 Chevy. He was an avid fisherman teaching his children and grandchildren his love of fishing and the outdoors. Joe loved anything that took him outside: camping, fishing, boating, hunting, catching wild goldfish and crawdads. He was a storyteller whose stories only got better each time they were told and will continue to be told for generations to come. Joe is survived by his wife Velia, brother Alfonso Palomo, his four children, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Arnulfo and Estefana Trevinio Palomo, sister Yolanda Palomo, and his brother Juan Palomo. It would be fair to say many will remember his laughter, his jokes, the nicknames he often gave and the joy he brought to all our lives. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and a jokester. Most of all he was loved andwill forever be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store