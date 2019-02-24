Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. JOSE RUBEN DC RANGEL Jr.. View Sign

DR. JOS RUBEN RANGEL JR., DC November 4, 1974 to February 18, 2019 Einan's at Sunset Dr. Jos‚ Ruben Rangel Jr., DC, of Richland left this earth to be with our Lord on Mon., Feb. 18, 2019. His memory and love will be survived by: his parents Jos‚ Ruben Sr. and Lucia Rangel, sister, Sylvia van Breda Vriesman (brother-in-law Laurent), brother George Rangel (sister-in-law Amy) along with three nieces he cared for immen-sely. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Asencion and Sarah Ramos, and paternal grandparents Guadalupe and Consuelo Rangel. Ruben practiced healing and helping his patients at Columbia Basin Chiropractic in Kennewick, Washington where he served as a licensed chiropractor for more than a decade. He was a 2003 graduate of Cleveland Chiropractic College at Los Angeles, California. Ruben earned a bachelor's degree in 1997 from the University of Washington at Seattle where he was a proud brother of the PSI-Upsilon 'Psi-U' Fraternity. He previously attended Columbia Basin College to earn an associate's degree. Ruben was a member of the Hanford High School Class of 1993 where he was an honor roll student and competed in varsity level basketball and tennis. In addition to growing up in Richland, Ruben lived in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, California. He traveled to Europe, Mexico, South America, throughout the U.S. and Hawaiian Islands. Ruben was loyal and loving to his family, friends and community. He shared his unmistakable laugh and his arm-hug-around-your-shoulder personality with his extended family, close friends, and fraternity brothers. Ruben was supportive and always had time to listen to the people in his life and encourage their aspirations and goals. Ruben would unwind by fishing and relaxing along the shores of the Columbia River, where he and his brother George would spend countless hours playing together as kids. He enjoyed watching football, basketball, and tennis and was fanatical about cheering on his University of Washington Huskies; 'GO DAWGS'. Ruben had an affinity for music, enjoyed attending live concerts, and the annual Tri-Cities Hydroplane Races. Nothing made Ruben happier than preparing summer evening barbecues and spending time with his family by his swimming pool. It brought him great joy to plan and arrange family trips and events and he took enormous pride in making excellent food for his family and friends to enjoy. Ruben will be dearly loved and missed by his family and friends; and his memory and generous spirit will be honored each time they gather together in the years to come - never forgotten. Memorial Services: Viewing and Prayers: Thurs., Feb. 28, 4-7 pm at Einan's at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, Washington. Funeral Mass: Friday, March 1 at 11am at Christ the King Church, 1111 Stevens Dr., Richland, Washington. Burial and Celebration of Life reception to follow at Events at Sunset. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in honor of Ruben to Commemorative Giving at Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation. Please specify the Hospital's Richland location. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

