Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH (TIM) KEATON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH (TIM) KEATON Einan's at Sunset Joseph (Tim) Keaton of Richland, Washington passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Tim was born in Denver, Colorado to Orville and Josephine Keaton. In the late 1940s, the family moved to Richland, Washington where Tim spent the remainder of his childhood. After high school, he joined the Army and served as a paratrooper. Upon completing his service, Tim returned to Richland and was married to Norma Gibbons. They had a child together, his daughter, Tami. Tim went on to become an Electrician and spent the remainder of his career in that profession. Tim enjoyed spending time visiting with friends over coffee, participating as a member of the American Legion and VFW, playing in dart tournaments, boating, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was always there ready and willing to help when friends or family needed him. He will be missed tremendously but he will live on through the fond memories forever cherished by his family and friends. A service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Richland on Friday, August 9th at 10 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

JOSEPH (TIM) KEATON Einan's at Sunset Joseph (Tim) Keaton of Richland, Washington passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Tim was born in Denver, Colorado to Orville and Josephine Keaton. In the late 1940s, the family moved to Richland, Washington where Tim spent the remainder of his childhood. After high school, he joined the Army and served as a paratrooper. Upon completing his service, Tim returned to Richland and was married to Norma Gibbons. They had a child together, his daughter, Tami. Tim went on to become an Electrician and spent the remainder of his career in that profession. Tim enjoyed spending time visiting with friends over coffee, participating as a member of the American Legion and VFW, playing in dart tournaments, boating, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was always there ready and willing to help when friends or family needed him. He will be missed tremendously but he will live on through the fond memories forever cherished by his family and friends. A service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Richland on Friday, August 9th at 10 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close