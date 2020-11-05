Joseph Mason Llwellyn
June 29, 1997 - November 1, 2020
Spokane, Washington - Joseph Mason Llewellyn was born in Spokane, WA, on June 29, 1997, to Donald A. and Joyce A. (Gibson) Llewellyn. He passed away on November 1, 2020, in Richland, WA.
Joseph attended elementary school in Manhattan, KS, elementary and junior high in Richmond, KY, and high school in Kennewick, WA. He graduated from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, WA in 2015. Joseph was active in the Kamiakin FFA program during his four years of high school. He became interested in welding during high school and during his senior year spent half of his school day in the welding program at Tri-Tech Skills Center. After high school, he attended Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy, OH, where he completed the Combination Structural and Pipe Welding program. He returned to the Tri-Cities and was employed as a welder.
Joseph loved hunting and fishing. He had traveled to Canada several times to enjoy salmon fishing and looked forward to hunting the Eastern Washington area with his dad and friends. He also looked forward to taking time to fish the Touchet River with his dad. Joseph was a member of a bowling league with his co-workers and also enjoyed playing golf with his friends.
Joseph is survived by his parents, Don and Joyce Llewellyn, in Fairfield, WA; his sister Donna Llewellyn in Gig Harbor, WA; his maternal grandparents George and Janice Gibson in Oregon; girlfriend Kayl Hanni in Kennewick, WA; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous friends in both the Wilbur and Tri-Cities areas. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J. Mason and Alice Llewellyn.
A family graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Wilbur Cemetery under the direction of Pastor Katherine Tuttle of Wilbur Community Church. Memorials may be made to the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373 (a 501c3 corporation), or online at www.thetroyfoundation.org
; or a local FFA chapter of the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the Llewellyn family.