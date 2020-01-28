In Loving Memory JOSEPH PAUL WOLFORD August 24, 1939-January 21, 2020 Joe Wolford, 80 passed away on January 21, 2020 in Kooskia, ID. Joe was born in Prosser, WA on August 24, 1939. He is survived by his brother Walter (wife Bev) Wolford of Arbuckle, CA, his daughter Jenni (husband Todd) Brooks of Fort Collins, CO and his daughter, JoJo Wolford of Arvada, CO. Joe was also survived by his two little buddies...his grandsons, Beau and Brian Brooks. Joe was predeceased by his father, Joseph Henry Wolford and his mother, Helen Anna Wolford (Anderson) of Prosser, WA. For all that knew "Cadillac Joe", you know that heaven just gained a character! Having been raised on the family farm, Joe developed a strong work ethic and he worked hard his entire life. After graduating high school, Joe traveled the country and many places around the world working as a millwright building power plants. He had a love for tools and tinkering on anything Joe loved living in beautiful places which were not heavily populated and he enjoyed the natural beauty and wildlife of his own backyard. As Joe settles into his new eternal home he will be joking among his many friends and enjoying a scoop of ice cream any time of the day! Following Joe's wishes, there will be no memorial service held at this time.

