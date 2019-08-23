Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH RAY MARCUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOSEPH RAY MARCUM Sept. 1, 1928 Aug. 20, 2019 Einan's at Sunset Joseph Ray (Joe) Marcum was born September 1, 1928 on Govan, WA to parent Roy Allen Marcum and Sadie Elizabeth (Strickert) Marcum. Joe was the eldest of 11 children. He attended all 12 years of schooling at Almira, WA and graduating in 1946. In 1948 he met and married Dorla Conner at Coulee Dam, WA and remained married for 56 years in to her death in 2004. Their first child, Lonnie was born in 1949, followed by John in 1951, Linda in 1953, Rodney in 1955, Cheryl in 1957, Joseph in 1959, Deana in 1964, and Kelly in 1971. Their early years were spent following Dam construction where he was a pile driver. After a disabling auto accident in 1965, they settled in the Tri-City area until mom's death in 2004. Dad lived with his oldest son, Lonnie and his wife Janet for 4 years before moving to Montana to live with his oldest daughter, Linda and her husband Mickey where they emained for 7 more years. Upon Mickey's retirement they all moved back to Richland where he remained until his passing at Linda's home in the company of several family members. Joe is survived by his children, Lonnie (Janet) Marcum if Kennewick, WA, John (Pat) Marcum of Connell, WA, Linda (Mickey) O'Conner of Richland, WA, Cheryl (Jim) O'Donnell of Kennewick, WA, Joseph Marcum of Eugene, OR, Deana O'Quist of Pasco, WA and Kelly (Mikel) Young of Werner-Robbins, GA. Joe is also survived by his sister, Clara (Harvey) Coffman- Wilburah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sadie Marcum, wife Dorla Marcum, five brothers, George, Gene, Kenny, Jimmy, Howard and his four sisters, Charlotte Bauman, Thelma Marshall, Bertha Brown and Barbara Bauman. An Inurnment Graveside will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3:00pm at Sunset Gardesn, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close