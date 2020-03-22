Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Shelton. View Sign Service Information Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla , WA 99362 (509)-525-1150 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH DANIEL SHELTON May 12, 1962 - March 11, 2020 Joseph Daniel Shelton, age 57, was born in Yakima, WA, on May 12, 1962, long with his twin brother Jeffrey David, to Tom and Flossie Shelton. They joined 4 other siblings Stephen, John, Terry and Cheryl on their small dairy farm in Tieton. He leaves behind his loving wife, Vicki, their kids (Cody, Kyle, Keith, and Carli), engaged daughter-in-law (Chelsea), and one grandbaby (Axel). Joe married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Baughman, in a little chapel in Naches, WA. A marriage that has been filled with love and devotion for nearly 37 years. As a boy, Joe loved riding horseback, raising pigs and wrestling. Joe always had a love for the mountains and along with his father, brothers, and sons, he camped and rode motorcycles. He also loved the beach and digging for clams on the Oregon Coast and hosting family bingo nights on Christmas Eve. Joe was a farmer (working alongside his sister, Cheryl and her husband, Ralph Broetje), and over the past 40 years he built a reputation as a respected manager and mentor, offering his support and leadership to thousands over the years. He will be remembered for his laugh and the twinkle in his eye, as he connected with people and shared the mission of the work. He was often the first to be in the fields in the morning, and the last to leave at night. His voice was heard constantly over the radio, deliberating with co-workers, setting direction, and problem solving with each new season. His voice held a joy and a confidence of one who was at home on the farm, and devoted to the men and women who worked so hard alongside him to bring food to our tables. His heart also called out to those in need, both at home and around the world. He traveled to other countries, to witness the lives of children and families in need and help however he could. He led his life with humility and service, never believing he was any better than anyone else. He loved his co-workers and his family alike and was always there for them. His children will remember Joe as the most caring, honorable man they've ever known. His dedication and love for his family was unshakable. He was the first person to drop everything to lend an ear or helping hand, or just to get you out of whatever mess you were in without judgement. As a dad, he gave the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in them. Joe's legacy of love and care will live on through the generations of people he served and the loving family he raised. In lieu of flowers, please donate to World Vision through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Walla Walla, WA 99362. A memorial will be held at a later date once it is safe for a large gathering. We expect many will want to come and say goodbye.

JOSEPH DANIEL SHELTON May 12, 1962 - March 11, 2020 Joseph Daniel Shelton, age 57, was born in Yakima, WA, on May 12, 1962, long with his twin brother Jeffrey David, to Tom and Flossie Shelton. They joined 4 other siblings Stephen, John, Terry and Cheryl on their small dairy farm in Tieton. He leaves behind his loving wife, Vicki, their kids (Cody, Kyle, Keith, and Carli), engaged daughter-in-law (Chelsea), and one grandbaby (Axel). Joe married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Baughman, in a little chapel in Naches, WA. A marriage that has been filled with love and devotion for nearly 37 years. As a boy, Joe loved riding horseback, raising pigs and wrestling. Joe always had a love for the mountains and along with his father, brothers, and sons, he camped and rode motorcycles. He also loved the beach and digging for clams on the Oregon Coast and hosting family bingo nights on Christmas Eve. Joe was a farmer (working alongside his sister, Cheryl and her husband, Ralph Broetje), and over the past 40 years he built a reputation as a respected manager and mentor, offering his support and leadership to thousands over the years. He will be remembered for his laugh and the twinkle in his eye, as he connected with people and shared the mission of the work. He was often the first to be in the fields in the morning, and the last to leave at night. His voice was heard constantly over the radio, deliberating with co-workers, setting direction, and problem solving with each new season. His voice held a joy and a confidence of one who was at home on the farm, and devoted to the men and women who worked so hard alongside him to bring food to our tables. His heart also called out to those in need, both at home and around the world. He traveled to other countries, to witness the lives of children and families in need and help however he could. He led his life with humility and service, never believing he was any better than anyone else. He loved his co-workers and his family alike and was always there for them. His children will remember Joe as the most caring, honorable man they've ever known. His dedication and love for his family was unshakable. He was the first person to drop everything to lend an ear or helping hand, or just to get you out of whatever mess you were in without judgement. As a dad, he gave the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in them. Joe's legacy of love and care will live on through the generations of people he served and the loving family he raised. In lieu of flowers, please donate to World Vision through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Walla Walla, WA 99362. A memorial will be held at a later date once it is safe for a large gathering. We expect many will want to come and say goodbye. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close