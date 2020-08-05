Joseph Wampole

JOSEPH MICHAEL WAMPOLE On Wednesday July 29, 2020, Joesph Michael Wampole, loving brother and friend to all passed away; he was 53. Joseph had a zest for life and saw the best in everyone. His positive outlook brought smiles to all he met. Some of Joseph's favorite memories included playing basketball in the Special Olympics, barbecues with family and friends, and motorcycle rides with his Uncle Buddy. In recent years, Joseph loved playing games of UNO and Sorry!, cookouts and shopping with his family, and joking around with his friends at Adult Day Services and the Colonial House. Joseph had a strong faith in the Bible and would often pray for and encourage those around him. Joseph is survived by his brother, Herbert Wampole, his sister, Michelle Wampole and numerous family and friends. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com
. Graveside services will be held on 08-14-2020 at 9:00 a.m.at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Kennewick WA.