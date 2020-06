JOSEPHINE MAE SPENCER Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick 8/4/06 ~ 6/15/20 Josephine Mae Spencer, 13, passed away June 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Josie was born August 4, 2006 in Richland, WA. She was a caretake and the oldest of 6 children. Josie was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her Christian friends. She is survived by her parents, Annalee and Tyler Spencer of Pasco; three brothers, Thomas, Douglas and Drew; two sisters, Paige and Della, all at home; grandparents, Arthur and Kim Halberg of Brush Prairie, Dave Spencer and Lanelle Spencer of Vancouver; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marian Halberg; three uncles, Joshua Halberg, Luke Halberg, and Bradley Spencer; and her aunt, Jaclyn Spencer. Due to Covid-19 restrictions her Funeral Service will be held privately. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com