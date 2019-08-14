Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSHUA DANIEL LOVEJOY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSHUA DANIEL LOVEJOY Joshua Daniel Lovejoy, 17, was ushered into heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on July 21, 2019. He was born in Leesburg, FL to his birth mom, Molina Steffey on June 2, 2002. Josh was adopted as an infant by Daniel and Lisa Lovejoy and big sister Kaylee. He lived in Kihei, HI his first year of life. His family then moved to Pasco, WA where he attended elementary, middle and high school. Joshua played many sports, but his love was the game of Lacrosse. He played for the Chiawana Riverhawks and planned to play the game this next season. His other passion was to serve on staff for the Royal Family Kids Camp-Pasco. Josh attended church and served in ministry at Faith Assembly Christian Center with his family. Josh was funny, witty, kind, and intelligent. Josh is survived by his parents Daniel and Lisa Lovejoy; his sister Kaylee Lovejoy; his grandmothers, Beverly Lovejoy of HI and Katherine Owens of CA; 4 aunts, 5 uncles, and several cousins from various corners of the country. In lieu of flowers, consider sending a donation to Royal Family Kids Pasco at P.O. Box 2403 Pasco, WA 99302. Please join us to celebrate Joshua's life on Sunday Aug. 18, 2019, 3:00pm at Faith Assembly Christian Center 1800 N. Rd 72 Pasco, WA.

