Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSHUA KANE EDWARDS. View Sign

JOSHUA KANE EDWARDS Joshua Kane Edwards was born on April 15, 1974 in Pasco, WA and died on March 3, 2019 in Grand Rapids, MI. He attended River View High School in Finley, WA and graduated with the Class of 1992. Upon graduation, Josh worked for Early Dawn Con-struc-tion for a couple of years until an opportunity to move to Hawaii presented itself and he moved there. After returning to the mainland, Josh moved to Grand Rapids, MI when one of his cousins said she had a job and place to stay. In Grand Rapids Josh first worked as a dishwasher but soon became a cook. He loved cooking but had taken a part-time job with Classic Lawn Care and eventually went to work for Classic full-time for the next eight years. An opportunity at Birch Tree Bark and Stone opened up and Josh worked there for the next eight years until his death. Josh is survived by his father, Francis (Pete) Edwards and mother, Mary Ann Edwards; one sister, Jennifer Thompson (Chris) and one niece, Lauren Thompson. He is also survived by his uncle, Clyde Cowan (Paula) and his aunt, Betty Brown. He leaves his cousins Sally, Travis, David and Lee with memories of the many adventures they shared in childhood. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Omar and Marjorie Edwards and Clyde (Buddy) and Phebe Cowan along with his cousin, Becky. Josh had a passion for cooking, making cheese in particular; roller coaster rides; baseball and Slayer. Josh was Josh. He loved and missed Washington and his people here, some he had known since elementary school, but he also loved the many friends he made in his new home, Michigan. He had such great, amazing, loyal and wonderful friends in both places. All who ever knew him are mourning his passing. There will be a Celebration of Josh's Life on Friday, March 22nd beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Please join us for food, drink and the sharing of 'Josh memories'.

JOSHUA KANE EDWARDS Joshua Kane Edwards was born on April 15, 1974 in Pasco, WA and died on March 3, 2019 in Grand Rapids, MI. He attended River View High School in Finley, WA and graduated with the Class of 1992. Upon graduation, Josh worked for Early Dawn Con-struc-tion for a couple of years until an opportunity to move to Hawaii presented itself and he moved there. After returning to the mainland, Josh moved to Grand Rapids, MI when one of his cousins said she had a job and place to stay. In Grand Rapids Josh first worked as a dishwasher but soon became a cook. He loved cooking but had taken a part-time job with Classic Lawn Care and eventually went to work for Classic full-time for the next eight years. An opportunity at Birch Tree Bark and Stone opened up and Josh worked there for the next eight years until his death. Josh is survived by his father, Francis (Pete) Edwards and mother, Mary Ann Edwards; one sister, Jennifer Thompson (Chris) and one niece, Lauren Thompson. He is also survived by his uncle, Clyde Cowan (Paula) and his aunt, Betty Brown. He leaves his cousins Sally, Travis, David and Lee with memories of the many adventures they shared in childhood. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Omar and Marjorie Edwards and Clyde (Buddy) and Phebe Cowan along with his cousin, Becky. Josh had a passion for cooking, making cheese in particular; roller coaster rides; baseball and Slayer. Josh was Josh. He loved and missed Washington and his people here, some he had known since elementary school, but he also loved the many friends he made in his new home, Michigan. He had such great, amazing, loyal and wonderful friends in both places. All who ever knew him are mourning his passing. There will be a Celebration of Josh's Life on Friday, March 22nd beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Please join us for food, drink and the sharing of 'Josh memories'. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close