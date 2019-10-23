Guest Book View Sign Service Information Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla , WA 99362 (509)-525-1150 Memorial service 3:00 PM Bethel Church 600 Shockley Road Richland , WA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Musser Bros 3125 Rickenbacker Drive Pasco , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOSHUA SOLOMON DYKES Joshua Solomon Dykes (47) went to be with Jesus on October 17, 2019. Josh died while doing what he loved, moving cattle back to his ranch. Josh was a dedicated disciple of the Lord Jesus, a faithful and loving husband, devoted father, cattle rancher (cowboy!), and owner of 9-Mile Ranch in Walla Walla County. He was born August 4, 1972 in Mission Viejo, California to Calvin and Sharon Dykes. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Jason. On January 2, 2012 he married the love of his life, Kristin (Brittain) Dykes. Josh was blessed with three beautiful children: Bailey Call (26), Jackson (7), and Shelby (4). Josh graduated in 1990 from Winlock High School where he was elected Washington State FFA treasurer. He also served on the board of directors for the National Junior American Simmental Association. He attended college at Walla Walla Community College and Washington State University while staying very involved in the cattle industry. In his 20's, Josh took his skills to the auto industry which eventually gave him the means to transition back to fulfilling his life-long dream of being a cattle rancher. Those close to Josh knew him to be a decisive leader, purpose-driven (only one gear fast), creative entrepreneur, avid outdoorsman, loyal friend, trusted mentor, generous steward, and faithful servant. He brought out the best in those who worked alongside him. Nothing excited him more than working with the Lord to help others grow toward all they were created to be. He is simply unforgettable. Josh's memorial service is 3pm on Friday, October 25th at Bethel Church in Richland, WA. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of Josh's Life at Musser Bros at 3135 Rickenbacker Drive, Pasco, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to benefit Jackson and Shelby Dykes can be made to the Josh Dykes Memorial Scholarship account at any branch of Baker Boyer Bank.

