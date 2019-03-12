Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOY ELVIRA GEST. View Sign

JOY ELVIRA GEST Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Joy Elivra Gest passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the presence of family at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick, Washington. Joy was born in Gig Harbor, Washington on October 28, 1936 to Emerie and Margaret Simpson. She grew up in Pasco and later moved to Richland, Washington. She married Paul C. Smith on June 21, 1956 and raised her family until his passing on January 19, 1974. She went to work for Rockwell until she had to retire to take care of her father. She married Rex C. Gest on February 14, 1987 and made their home in Kennewick, Washington. She enjoyed traveling and visiting her children and grandchildren and taking their 5th wheel across the country. She loved to cook and bake and had a very strong belief in God, always praying for everyone she knew. She was very organized and kept track of everything her family was involved in. Joy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Rex C. Gest; daughter Debra Smith, Marquette, Michigan; daughter, Dianne (John) Lamarsh, Portland, Oregon; and son, Paul (Cyndi Soliz) Smith of Washougal, Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jared (KC) Mottes, great-grandchildren Dean and Will Mottes; Jason (Kelli) Mottes, Ypsilanti, Michigan; and Jesse Mottes, Marquette, Michigan, along with grand-daughter Danae Lentz (fianc‚ Sean Melby) Vancouver, Washington. In addition, she is also survived by step daughters Linda (Mike) Porter and Jackie (Chuck) Easton. She was preceded in death by her first husband Paul Smith, her parents Emerie and Margaret Simpson, and brother Lee Simpson, along with her step son, Skip Gest. She had many nieces, nephews and friends who will greatly miss her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Her family had a Celebration of her Life at their home on March 9, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Center in Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

