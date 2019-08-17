Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE ALICE HALSEY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

JOYCE ALICE HALSEY Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home "I've had a good life" and she did. Joyce Alice Halsey, who was dearly loved by her family, passed away on Friday, August 09, 2019. She will be remembered for her enduring optimism, energy, love for social events; ability to find something good to say about everyone; and making the best chocolate chip cookies in the world. Joyce was born and raised on a ranch in Elgin, OR learning to ride her horse "like the wind" as a small girl, a skill that served her well when she served as Queen of the Elgin Stampede years later. Joyce married Ken Halsey shortly after he returned home from serving in the Navy during WWII. They settled in Joseph, OR and after having 2 children moved to Pasco, WA. She loved living in Pasco where she became an accomplished water skier, golfer and social butterfly. In 1963 Joyce went to work at Columbia Basin Community College as secretary to the Athletic Department. She was in her element from the beginning using her kindness, positive energy and mothering instincts to support young student athletes often away from home for the first time. It wasn't unusual for Joyce to set extra plates at the Thanksgiving dinner table for students unable to go home for the holiday. Throughout her career she heard from former athletes who wanted to express their love and appreciation for the support she provided. In 1990 she was inducted into the Northwest Athletic Conference NWAC for "serving as a stand in mother for many athletes far from home" over her long career at the college. During the schools National Championship football game the team called her down to the field at halftime to dedicate their winning season to her. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Ken Halsey; Sister Vernita McClure and Brother Dale Bechtel. Joyce, a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Aunt is survived by brother, Joe Bechtel, daughter Shanna Halsey Corson and husband Rick; Son Lynn Halsey and wife Marsha; Granddaughter's Joyce Halsey (who lovingly cared for her so she could remain in her home until the end), Jennifer Gollehon; and grandson Noel Halsey; Grandchildren Wyatt Gollehon, Archer Gollehon, Malia Halsey and Cru Halsey, along with many nieces and a nephew who she supported and loved. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 25th from 1 until 4 at the Stone Ridge Event Center, 5960 Burden Blvd, Pasco. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

