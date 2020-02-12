Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOYCE ANN ANDERSON Joyce Ann Anderson passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. Joyce was born in Price, UT on May 31, 1930 to Nola O'Neil Christensen and Perry Elias Christensen. Joyce grew up in Price, UT. After graduating from Carbon High School, she married James Kenneth Anderson on September 19, 1947. In 1952 they moved to Richland, WA where she was a homemaker, caring for her husband and two children. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, painting, doing ceramics and was a charter member of the local garden club. Joyce was a den mother who was known to be able to stun a wild pack of Cub Scouts with her incredibly loud and skull piercing whistle! She was a long-term member of the Sunset Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she enjoyed helping teach the children's Sunday school. She and her husband enjoyed taking cruises and going on vacations to visit family. She also enjoyed watching the Richland Bomber basketball games and the Tri-City Americans hockey team. She is preceded in death by her husband James Kenneth Anderson, her daughter Kathleen McDowell, her parents, and sisters Gloria Seal and Carol Worthen. She is survived by her son Robert Anderson, daughter-in-law Teresa Anderson, her sisters Gail Pagano and Susan Wilstead, brother, Perry Christensen and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset Chapel. The Graveside Service for Joyce will follow on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

