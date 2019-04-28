Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE YOUNG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOYCE YOUNG Einan's at Sunset Our Mother, Joyce Young joined our Heavenly Father and reunited with her husband and son in heaven on April 19, 2019. Joyce was born November 21, 1941 in Birmingham, England and adopted by two loving parents Ernest (Geo-rge) and Laura Smith. At the age of 20 she came to visit relatives in Ogden, UT where she met her future husband Dick. They fell in love after one date and were married in August of 1964. Dick and Joyce were blessed with three children Christopher, Theresa and Danette. Joyce worked as a math and English tutor for special needs children until receiving her degree as a Radiologic Technologist in 1984. She worked at Kadlec Medical Center as an RT, Mammographer and Bone Densitomotrist. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Richard (Dick) Young and son Christopher Young. Joyce is survived by daughters, Theresa (Robert) Winter and Danette (Andy) Ruff, her grandchildren Laura Young and Nicholas Ruff and special friend Barbara Kibble Moss. Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, on May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

