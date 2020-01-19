Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCELLA AM. EDWARDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOYCELLA M. EDWARDS Einan's at Sunset Joycella M. Edwards, 88 years of age was a resident of Richland, WA since January 1954. She was born August 23, 1931 in Tenino, WA and died January 8, 2020 in Kennewick, WA. She worked at Ft. Lewis, WA in the early 1950's and served as an assistant cook for both Hanford High School and Head Start in Richland, as well as the Richland branch of the . Joycella was also member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her son and "daughter', Daniel and Christina of Richland; sister, Verna Botts of Ardmore, OK; nieces: Donna Dean of Fresno, CA, Susie Ying of Fresno, CA and Sally Clark of Ardmore, OK. Joycella was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Edwards and her daughter, Kathryn J. Edwards. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, followed by Joycella's Life Celebration at 11:00 am. Joycella's final resting place will be held at Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chaplaincy Hospice of Kennewick, and the ARC of the Tri-Cities. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

JOYCELLA M. EDWARDS Einan's at Sunset Joycella M. Edwards, 88 years of age was a resident of Richland, WA since January 1954. She was born August 23, 1931 in Tenino, WA and died January 8, 2020 in Kennewick, WA. She worked at Ft. Lewis, WA in the early 1950's and served as an assistant cook for both Hanford High School and Head Start in Richland, as well as the Richland branch of the . Joycella was also member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her son and "daughter', Daniel and Christina of Richland; sister, Verna Botts of Ardmore, OK; nieces: Donna Dean of Fresno, CA, Susie Ying of Fresno, CA and Sally Clark of Ardmore, OK. Joycella was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Edwards and her daughter, Kathryn J. Edwards. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, followed by Joycella's Life Celebration at 11:00 am. Joycella's final resting place will be held at Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chaplaincy Hospice of Kennewick, and the ARC of the Tri-Cities. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.