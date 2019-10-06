Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA (JANIE) CANO. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

JUANITA (JANIE) CANO Einan's at Sunset Juanita (Janie, Jane, John, Uncle John) Cano passed away at home with family by her side after a valiant fight against dementia. She was born May 7 th , 1959 to Pablo and Esperanza De La Rosa of Outlook Washington. In April of 1983 she met the love of her life, Pablo (Paul) Cano, while visiting her brother Andy at Fort Lewis. After a six- week whirlwind romance, Janie and Paul married on June 5 th , 1983. Janie embraced the life as an Army wife and shared many adventures with her husband at Fort Devens, MA and Fort Ord, CA. Together, they raised two children, Angelica and Adrian. Janie loved hiding and scaring people; especially her children. She thoroughly enjoyed hiding in the dark while waiting for her daughter to come around the corner to do her best Pennywise (Steven King's IT) impression by saying "they all float down here." Her daughter is still afraid of clowns and is seeking therapy. Just kidding. But seriously. Janie also loved reading to her children and changing the names of the main characters to her children's names and the names their friends. When she wasn't hiding in the dark or reading to her kids, she was usually with her husband, either "helping" in the garage or traveling across the country. Her helping in the garage usually consisted of her accidently zip-tying her hands together or trying to scare her husband; seriously she loved practical jokes. One her favorite places to travel was Leavenworth Washington. She loved the little Bavarian town, all the people, and the beer. Janie also loved to rescue animals. She would leave food out for all the stray animals. She would also "surprise" her husband with random dogs she found. Over the course of 15 years Janie rescued over 10 animals that found their way to her home; or on the free to good home section of Craigslist. Janie also had a ridiculously good green thumb. For years, she'd plant a garden with the help of her husband and children. Although her daughter likened the weeding to working the fields and swore it was against child labor laws. Janie did manage to grow an abundance of fresh veggies that she would give to her friends and family. Janie was preceded in death by the following; her sister and first best friend Martha De La Rosa, father Pablo De La Rosa, mother Esperanza De La Rosa, brother David De La Rosa, nephew Thomas Purcell, brother Pablo De La Rosa Jr., father-in-law Pablo Cano Sr., sister-in-law Paula Cano, nephew Pablo De La Rosa III, brother Andy De La Rosa, and brother-in-law George Cano. Janie was survived by her husband Paul Cano, daughter Angelica (Kevin) Cano-Newell of Benton City, son Adrian (Devon) Cano of Cleveland, OH, and grandchildren; the twins William and Maleela, Oliver, Jude, and Quincy. Also, her sisters Chris (Mike) of Spokane, Nena (Arthur) of Grandview, sister Angie of Toppenish, sister in-laws; Carmen (Omar) Loredo of Weslaco, TX, Janie Arizpe of Weslaco, TX, Rosa (John) Cano-Calhoun of Houston, TX, brother in laws, Tony (Minnie) Cano of South Bend, IN, Luis (Hilda) Cano of McAllen, TX, and mother in law Marcelina Cano of Weslaco, TX. Janie was also survived by many nieces, nephews and family friends. The family asks in lieu of flowers to please send a donation in Janie's name to the Alzheimer's and Dementia foundation to find a cure. A tribute page has been set up in her honor at;

https://act.alz.org/site/TR/ Events/Tributes-Alzheimers Champions?pxfid=594592&fr_id=1060&pg= fund Funeral services will be held at Einan's funeral home on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow at Paul and Janie's home. Those wishing to share memories, tears, and laughs are welcome. When the night has been too lonely and the road has been too long, and you think that love is only for the lucky and the strong. Just remember in the winter far beneath the bitter snows, lies the seed that with the sun's love in the spring becomes the rose.

