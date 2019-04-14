Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA EVELYNN FISHER. View Sign

JUANITA EVELYNN FISHER Juanita Evelynn Fisher, 85, of Halfway, Oregon, passed away March 24, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Baker City, Oregon. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. at the The Garden Church TriCities (6811 W Okano-gan Pl, Kenne-wick, WA). Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following the service at the church. A Graveside Service will be held at Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho on May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. She was born on March 17, 1934 to Val and Sarah Meyer in Twin Falls, Idaho. Juanita married Floyd Fisher on December 18, 1951 in Elko, Nevada. They had two sons Melvin and Larry Fisher. Juanita was a very loving person. She never knew a stranger and welcomed everyone with a smiling face and open arms. Juanita had amazing cooking skills, especially her angel food cake and farmhouse cookies. She also loved to go fishing and hunting and was an amazing shot for duck and pheasant. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, now all together once again; her parents; brothers Leonard and George; sisters Leona and Barbara Jean; brother-in-laws William and Al; sister-in-law Mary; nephews Tony, Ted, Rocky, Kevin, David and niece Sara. Juanita is survived by brothers Herbert, Raymond and wife Delores, Richard and wife Donna; sister Joanne; several nieces, nephews and cousins. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Juanita, the family suggests the Opal Foundation (hospice) through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalley

JUANITA EVELYNN FISHER Juanita Evelynn Fisher, 85, of Halfway, Oregon, passed away March 24, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Baker City, Oregon. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. at the The Garden Church TriCities (6811 W Okano-gan Pl, Kenne-wick, WA). Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following the service at the church. A Graveside Service will be held at Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho on May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. She was born on March 17, 1934 to Val and Sarah Meyer in Twin Falls, Idaho. Juanita married Floyd Fisher on December 18, 1951 in Elko, Nevada. They had two sons Melvin and Larry Fisher. Juanita was a very loving person. She never knew a stranger and welcomed everyone with a smiling face and open arms. Juanita had amazing cooking skills, especially her angel food cake and farmhouse cookies. She also loved to go fishing and hunting and was an amazing shot for duck and pheasant. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, now all together once again; her parents; brothers Leonard and George; sisters Leona and Barbara Jean; brother-in-laws William and Al; sister-in-law Mary; nephews Tony, Ted, Rocky, Kevin, David and niece Sara. Juanita is survived by brothers Herbert, Raymond and wife Delores, Richard and wife Donna; sister Joanne; several nieces, nephews and cousins. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Juanita, the family suggests the Opal Foundation (hospice) through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalley funeralhome.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close