Juanita "Nita" Harvey

February 8, 1924 - October 23, 2020

Richland, Washington - Nita passed away peacefully on October 23 at age 96 in Richland, WA, to reunite with her loving husband, Floyd, and the many family members and friends with whom she cherished.

Nita was born February 8, 1924 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Georgana and Stanley Struthers, where she grew up with loving siblings Josephine, William, Jeanne and Jerilyn.

Nita wed her first husband Robert Payne and had two children, Sharyne and Larry. Later in 1964 she met and married her lifelong love Floyd Harvey.

Always a wiz with numbers, Nita worked for decades for many grocery store chains as a cashier, for tax accountants, and for government contractors. While working as a grocery store clerk and customer service representative in southern California, Nita met Floyd. The two migrated to Kennewick, WA, to be closer to family members. In 1968, they were blessed with a son, Ben Ray Harvey.

Following retirement in the 1990s, Nita and Floyd sought out warmer climates moving to Casa Grande, AZ, where they played endless rounds of golf and established wonderful relationships with friends that lasted for decades.

Following Floyd's passing in 2001, Nita returned to the Tri-Cities, WA, in 2011 to again be closer to family. She thoroughly enjoyed her time at the Vintage at Richland Apartments where she embraced the love of friends in the bible study group and close neighbors. Many of them enjoyed receiving personalized cards that Nita crafted from poster board with loving messages and funny cartoons clipped from her favorite magazines.

Nita is survived by her son, Ben Harvey (Sara), Larry Payne (Marlene), daughter Sharyne Miller, niece, Nancy Crosby, step-son, Geoff Harvey (Penny), step-daughter, Linda Lamberd (Darryl), and several grand children and grand nieces.

A verse Nita had been known to share was

In stressful times – Seek God.

In painful times – Praise God.

In bad times – Trust God.

And in all times – Thank God.

No service is planned. The family will hold a private celebration when it is safe to do so.





