Judie Nimey
1946 - 2020
Judie Nimey
August 26, 1946 - October 19, 2020
Othello, Washington - On Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, Judie peacefully parted from her courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Portland, OR, on August 26, 1946 to Harold and Lorrayne (Weiss) Hubmer. They moved to College Place, WA then to Wapato where she attended school and graduated a proud Wapato Wolf in 1964. The Hubmer's then moved to Othello where Judie met the love of her life, Mitch Nimey. She attended business college in Yakima. Judie and Mitch were married on March 19, 1966. A son, Jeff, was born in 1968, followed by a daughter, Heather, in 1970.
Judie was involved in Campfire Girls, Rainbow, and many school clubs and activities. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority (1971-1977) in Othello and employed at Old National Bank. The family moved to Richland (1977-79) then back to Othello. Mitch opened The Parts Shop, Inc. (1985-95) where Judie was office manager. In 1995, she returned to banking and loyally served until 2019, a culmination of 28 years of service with U.S. Bank.
Judie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter "Wally" Hubmer. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Mitch; children Jeff Nimey (Othello); Heather (Joe) Stenovitch (Tampa, FL); grandchildren Zoe and Zachary Stenovitch; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 in Othello. Interment at Bess Hampton Memorial Cemetery (2:00 p.m.; open to friends and family). A Celebration of Life at Othello Golf Club (3:00 p.m.; open to friends and family).


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Othello Golf Club
OCT
30
Interment
02:00 PM
Bess Hampton Memorial Cemetery
