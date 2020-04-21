Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judiith Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUDITH D JONES DECEMBER 3, 1945 April 14, 2020 Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory Our beloved Mother and Grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on April 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born on December 3, 1945, in Pasco, Washington, to Frank F. Grover and Blanche (Harding) Grover. She resided in Prosser, Washington her entire life. Judy graduated from Prosser High School in 1964. She is survived by her son Kevin Jones (Melissa) Eltopia, WA, daughter Cindi Jones Garland (Paul) Connell, WA, sons Craig Jones (Lindsey) Pasco, Wa, Chad Jones (Sara) Normal Illinois, and nine grandchildren, Whitney, Kyle, Callan, Tristen, Kooper, Brecken, Jaxon, Lauren and Teah, twin brother Jerry Grover, sisters Peggy Brandsma and Sandi Mellor and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bud and Duane, sisters Charlotte (Crawford), Darlene (Clark) and Dawn (Christen). Judy loved to decorate, especially for the holidays, and Christmas was her favorite. Hobbies included gardening, spending time in the mountains and the outdoors. Her greatest joy were raising four college graduates, spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports. Judy was employed at Benton Rural Electric for 22 years. Retired on May 31, 2008. She was the manager at Valley View Apartments for many years and loved spending time with friends and family on her patio. Any donations on Judy's behalf can be made to the Tri Cities Chaplaincy Hospice. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time. You may leave a message for the family at

