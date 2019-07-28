Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH ANN (JUDI) KELLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUDITH (JUDI) ANN KELLER Judith (Judi) Ann Keller peacefully passed away on July 18, 2019, in Richland, WA at the age of 73. Judi was born Judith Ann Smith on June 18, 1946 to Virgil & Faye Smith of Malaga, WA. Judi grew up in Malaga and graduated from Wenat- chee High School in 1964. Judi has lived in various cities in Washington, Utah & Idaho. She called Yakima her home for 35 years, working many years in the banking industry and Argus Insurance until she retired in 2011. Judi loved music and was part of Bel Canto Choral Society for 30+ years. Judi married Allen J. (Jim) Keller in 2012 and they moved to their new home in Kennewick in 2017. Judi was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Faye Smith. She is survived by her husband Jim Keller, her daughters Kristeen (Thadd) Williams, Cheryl (Terry) Shryack, and Jim's daughters Marcie (Jon) Johnston Malaga, WA, Charlotte Blankenship Pinedale WY, and Cassie Matthews Wenatchee, WA. Judi really enjoyed her grandchildren which included Brandon Gagnier, Thaddeus (TJ) Williams Jr., Jeramy Williams, Emile Shryack, Madison Shryack, Danielle Blankenship, Chellbie Johnston, Dagen Mathews, Skyler Mathews, CJ Mathews, and KJ McBride. Judi will be laid to rest in Yakima at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A private celebration of life will be held on a future date and place to be determined. A special thank you goes out to the doctors, nurses and staff at Kadlec Regional Medical Center for the exceptional and loving care they provided for Judi in her final days. In lieu of flowers please make donations to You Medical, 5040 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy maybe shared at

