JUDITH ANN TRAINER Prossser Funeral Home Judith Ann Trainer, 84, longtimeProsserite, passed away on December 21, 2019 in Richland. The worldwasmade better when she wasborn on June 25, 1935 in Portland, Oregon to William Harmon and Madeline (Rice) Colby. She graduated from Touchet High School in 1953as salutatorian of her class.She attended Eastern Washington University, where she not only got her education but found the love of her life. From lunch lines, to stealing cars, to radiodisc jockeys, "This one goes out to you Judy Colby".Shethen graduated from Eastern Washington University with a BA in Education. Judy married MichaelB.Trainer on August 17, 1957 in Deer Park, WA. The couple made their home in Prosser in 1969 where they raised their children David, Kathy and Shannon.992 Campbell Drive, a place everyone remembers. A place, a family was raised. Teaching Special Educationwasher calling and she taught in Prosser and Outlook Schools and wasinvolved withThe Special Olympics.She retired in 1986. Judy was very much a part of her Grandchildren's lives. Dedicating herself to teaching them "Bow down to Washington" and the "Notre Dame" fight songs, as she was a proud fan of both college football teams. Judy loved to read, and this was one of her favorite hobbies. Judy loved "Gone with the Wind", Elvis, and a fond proclivity for naming thingsfor a certain reason. She was a proper lady, who preferred Chanel N°5, and wouldn't bat an eye at expressing her opinion, "that it was wrong to cut a hamburger in half", as she sternly felt this was an insult to the cook. She had a fondness for pets even though she complained about him a lot, Winston, her Yorkshire Terrier was a member of the family everyone will remember. She loved history often joking "Shake the hand, that shook the hand, that shook the hand of the Great John L. Sullivan. She loved world war Two history and lived it. Telling stories about "Buy Bonds" and how things were rationed. Judy loved to travel with her Husband in their motorhome, but I think what she loved most was yelling from her bedroom "Mike". Judy was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of the Alter Society and taught Catechist Adult Education.She was an educator and someone who cared about the use of grammar (I'm sure she would find something to fix in this). She was someone who mattered greatly to her family. Grandma, it is hard writing your obituary. I'm not sure there are enough words to describe or encompass who you were. But what I can say is, that you were a person who pulled people to you. You always had something that was valuable to say, what you did mattered. You gave this family so much. You are loved and you left this family with so many memories. This Christmas will be hard, but it will be easier remembering you playing the piano and the family at your house opening presents. She is survived by her children, David Trainer of Yakima, Kathy (Gus) Dorantes ofLeander, Texas and Shannon (Jeff) Paeschke of Richland; brother, Craig Colby and Reine of Yakima; five grandchildren, Kent Trainer, William Trainer, Garrett Paeschke, Stephanie (Kevin) Ward and Colby Dorantes; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Michael Trainer on July 11, 2018;brothers, Philip and David Colby; daughter-in-law, Jonni Trainer; and grandson, Jonathan Trainer. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 th at Prosser Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 pm, Recitation ofthe Rosary will begin 6:00 pm.The Mass of Christian Burialwill be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 28th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Concluding services and burial will follow at the Prosser Cemetery.Following the Graveside Service, there will be a reception in Smith Hall. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Special Olympics c/o Prosser Funeral Home. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome "Today the world lost one more brilliant mind, your wit, your knowledge, and love of literature,will notgowasted. I yearn for one more deep discussion.One day soon we will talk but rest now, you are at peace in this world."

