Obituary
JUDY BURK James W. Shirley Funeral Home Judy Burk, owner of the Collectible Classics sports collectible store in Richaland from 1987-94, died February 26, 20220 in Pittsburgh at 75. She resided in Sewickley Twp. near Pittsburgh. Mrs. Burks is survived by John Burk, her husband of 45 years and two sons, Barry McFarland Jr. and John Garrett Burk. Both sons live near Pittsburgh. A funeral service and celebration of Judy's Life is scheduled at 11am Friday at Madison United Methodist Church, 142 Main St. Madison, PA.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
