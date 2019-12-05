JUDITH M. SMITH Columbia Memorial Chapel Judith M. Smith, 80, of Kennewick, WA, went home to be with the Lord, on December 1, 2019. She was born in Seattle, WA, January 27, 1939 to Leslie and Opal Lamb. Judi married the love of her life Lloyd H Smith on, January 22, 1977. She was a retired secretary for the Grandridge Allstate Office, in Kennewick. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Richland. She loved playing cards, traveling, crafts, crocheting, and especially spending time with her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Lloyd, daughter Kim (Ray), step-children Denise (Mike), Don, and Tricia (Keith), Sister Arlene, grandchildren Kelli ( Schuyler), Jamie (Craig), Raymond, Chris, Andy, Shelby and Jordan and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Opal Lamb and brothers Dennis and Gary. A Viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 am, and Funeral at 1:00 pm, Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, WA. An inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Shriner's, St Jude's or Associations.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 5, 2019