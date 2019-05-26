JUDITH PORTER WEAR Einan's at Sunset Judith Porter Wear was called home to her Lord on 3/14/19, passing peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her mother Naomi (Wear) Porter, father Cecil Porter, and sister Donna DeMers (Frank). Judy is survived by her partner of 18 years, Ron Canoy, son Mark Mc- Ghan, daughter Shellee Marlo (Mark), grand- children Brian McGhan, Christopher McGhan, Jonathan Marlo, Scott Marlo (Sara), Karen Garcia (Kyle), Samuel Marlo (Lexie), Ron's sons Ron and Kevin Canoy, and her beloved dog KC. Judy was born 9/6/34 in Lathrop, MO and moved to Richland in 1942. She graduated from Col High in 1952 and retired as a Manager from Westinghouse Hanford in 1992. She enjoyed traveling, including to the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong & Korea. She loved her hobby of photography, spending time at the beach, and her Yuma cactus garden. Judy was a snowbird from Pasco to Yuma for many years before settling in Yuma in 2016. Her memorial will be held 5/31/19, 3 pm at Sunset Gardens. In place of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019