1/1
Judy Anne Combel
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Anne Combel
February 16, 1964 - November 9, 2020
Richland, Washington - Judy Anne Combel was born in San Diego, CA to Leon and Alda (Walker) Combel. She was raised in Naches, WA and graduated from Selah High School. Judy worked and lived a fulfilled life in Tri-Cities over the last 33 years working in finances, child care, and property management. Her passion was spending time with friends and family, especially with her granddaughter. Judy is survived by her loving husband Kelly Zilinski; daughter and son-in-law Jeff and Michelle McDaniel, granddaughter and best friend Abbygail McDaniel; son Justin Thompson; sister Dorena Metzer; and brother Leon (Jimmy) Combel. Enian's Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation, and a private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved