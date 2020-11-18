Judy Anne Combel

February 16, 1964 - November 9, 2020

Richland, Washington - Judy Anne Combel was born in San Diego, CA to Leon and Alda (Walker) Combel. She was raised in Naches, WA and graduated from Selah High School. Judy worked and lived a fulfilled life in Tri-Cities over the last 33 years working in finances, child care, and property management. Her passion was spending time with friends and family, especially with her granddaughter. Judy is survived by her loving husband Kelly Zilinski; daughter and son-in-law Jeff and Michelle McDaniel, granddaughter and best friend Abbygail McDaniel; son Justin Thompson; sister Dorena Metzer; and brother Leon (Jimmy) Combel. Enian's Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation, and a private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.





