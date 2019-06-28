Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY KAY PETRAGALLO. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

JUDY KAY PETRAGALLO Einan's at Sunset Judy Kay Petragallo, 73, of Pasco passed away suddenly on Monday, June 24th at Kadlec Medical Center surrounded by her family. Judy was born on February 13th, 1946 in Namha, MI to Jacob and Lilly Todish. Her family then moved to Burns, OR and then onto Potlatch, ID where she grew up and graduated from Potlatch High School. Judy had many passions and talents. She was an extraordinary cook and loved entertaining. She didn't need a reason to throw a party. There were many barbeques and gatherings at her home with family and friends. She made everyone feel welcome and knew no stranger. Her yard was always the envy of the neighborhood; beautiful and full of flowers, with a garden in the back to tend to. Judy was also a creative seamstress. She loved making costumes for many different occasions, clothes for her kids growing up and quilting. Her humor was contagious and she had an infectious laugh. In May of 1964 she married Fred Petragallo. At that time they moved to Pomona, CA where they had their two daughters, Franki and Angie. This is also where their lifelong friendship with Tom and Karen Drury began. In 1973 they packed up the family and moved to the Tri Cities. For several years she worked as the bakery manager at Albertsons. She then took a break to raise her two daughters and welcome her stepson Tracy to the family. With her love of gardening she took a job at Willa's Garden Center for a few years. Once the children were grown she started her career with the Washington State Liquor Control Board where she worked for 24 years and retired in 2011. After years of hard work and raising her family, she was at peace kicking back in her recliner, watching Hallmark and The Food Network, while sipping on a gin and tonic. The thing that brought her the most joy was raising her children. Every morning they woke up to her cheery voice over the intercom luring them out of bed with a hot breakfast and more often than not she would welcome them home from school with hot cookies fresh out of the oven. Fond memories include Sundays on the river with an overflowing boat of family and friends at Bateman Island, trips to Potlatch and Coeur d' Alene to visit family and teaching the grandkids to make Krip Crocker aka glue balls during the holiday season. She also enjoyed occasional trips to Wildhorse to play the slots with the kids' father Fred and trips to the Lewiston casino with her sister Bonnie. Judy is preceded in death by parents Jacob and Lilly Todish; siblings Joyce, Bud, Dale, Jeanette, Pete, Tom, Bonnie, Jerry and Linda. She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband Fred Petragallo. She is survived by her children Tracy (Carol), Franki (Mark) and Angie (Zane); grandchildren Nick, Dustin, Taylor (Justin), Adam (Randi) and Lauren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews with whom she had a close bond with. Judy was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first great grandchild who was due the day she passed away. She was an amazing mother, wife and friend who will be dearly missed. The family will have visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset Chapel, located at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland. The Life Celebration Graveside will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:30 am at Sunset Gardens, located at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

