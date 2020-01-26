Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA ANNE HAMPTON SCHMIDT. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JULIA ANNE HAMPTON SCHMIDT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Julia Anne Hampton Schmidt was born on September 23rd, 1952 and died at home on January 16th, 2020 from ovarian cancer. She was born in Dumas, Texas to John and Edyth Hampton, the third of five children. After moving from Texas at a very young age, Julia built her life in the Tri-Cities area. She graduated from Kennewick High School in 1971 and received her BS in Business Administration from Central Washington University. In 1988, she married the love of her life John Schmidt in Kauai. Julia was the Manager of Information Systems Support at the WPPSS for many years, and later went on to retire from a successful career as a financial advisor with Ameriprise. Among her many financial licenses and certifications, she also successfully completed her CFP® designation. Julia loved to travel to warm locales such as Mexico and Hawaii, most recently travelling to Oahu to renew her vows with John. Julia was a passionate foodie that loved cooking and baking--especially pies. Her hobbies included reviewing top restaurants and travel destinations, family history, and she was an avid and highly rated player of Pokémon GO. Julia, John and their dog Marlee enjoyed volunteering at Trios Hospital through their therapy dog program. Julia was preceded in death by her beloved son, Zak Hiner, who died tragically in a one-car rollover at age 16, her parents John and Edyth Hampton, niece Erin Rosane, sister Jennifer Derrick, and brother-in-law Frank Case. She is survived by her loving husband John, son Dennis Hiner, granddaughter Lindsey Gruber (Sam), grandson Dylan Hiner, brother John Hampton (Shelley), sister Janice Hampton-Case, sister Judith Hampton, as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Recitation of the Rosary will be held 6PM Friday January 31st, 2020 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home (1401 S Union St, Kennewick) and a viewing from 4PM to 8PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM on Saturday February 1st, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (520 S. Garfield Street Kennewick, WA). Following the mass, there will be a farewell party. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or Chaplaincy Health Care in Richland, WA. Julia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her spirit lives on in our hearts and in our lives. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.

