Julian R. Villarreal

February 17, 1931 - October 28, 2020

Othello, Washington - Julian Villarreal was born on Feb. 17th, 1931 to Geronimo & Eloisa Villarreal in Raymondville Texas. Julian, the oldest of 12 siblings. Survived by: Jerry Villarreal, Raymond Villarreal, Ruby Riojas, Wanda Villarreal, Mary Wyckoff and Estella Holman. Julian was a resident at Avalon in Othello for 15 years before passing, October 28th 2020 at 12:40 am surrounded by love ones. Preceded by death are Margie Sanchez, Tim Villarreal, Santos Villarreal, Joe Villarreal and Eloisa Floyd. Julian and Elena were neighbors when they were young, they married and had 10 children starting with Rosa Villarreal (Deceased), Nina Vargas, Noe Villarreal, Elena Villarreal, Maggie Villarreal, Chris Gonzalez, Julian Villarreal Jr. (Deceased), Gloria Rodelo, Daniel Villarreal, Jesse Villarreal. His family grew with 29 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren. Julian was raised a devout Catholic and attended Mass at least twice a week with his family. He loved his brothers and sisters and spoke of them often. Throughout the years they traveled to many states, lived in many places and settled in Othello in 1960. Julian worked hard to provide for the family working in the fields and eventually starting Villarreal Trucking. Julian was a dreamer he always shared his ideas of how to start a new business. He loved to sing, one of his favorite songs was, De Colores. He sang that song very well and very load, especially real early in the morning while we were still sleeping. It was his way of saying it's time to get up! Julian loved to travel, we visited family near and far and upon arrival he always made sure he had some pan dulce to share. He will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Julian Villarreal's name. Visitation 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Stevens Funeral Chapel 511 S 7th Ave Othello, Washington,





