JULIANA GIRALDINA "GERI" GIMENEZ Juliana "Geri" Gimenez, 80, of Pasco, died due to stroke complications on August 10, 2020 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco. She was born February 16, 1940 in Acapetahua, Chiapas, Mexico, and lived in the communities of Eltopia, Connell, and Pasco for 49 years. After obtaining her college degree, Geri taught kindergarten in Mexico. While on vacation in California, she met her future husband, Frank Gimenez. After their marriage on May 29, 1966, Geri and Frank lived in the Los Angeles area, where they welcomed their first child and later moved to Lancaster, CA. In 1971, the young family then moved north of Pasco where Frank farmed and expanded their family with a second child. This is where they raised their two sons, Frank Steven and James. Geri returned to her teaching roots after raising her boys and taught Spanish at Columbia Basin College for the majority of her teaching years. These were some of her happiest times. Married to Frank for 54 years, the two enjoyed golfing together and shopping at second hand stores during their retirement. They were members of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Eltopia and enjoyed attending social functions there. Two of Geri's greatest hobbies included assembling photo albums and scrapbooking. She was one of the original photo shoppers. She also loved to interact with her nieces, nephews, and numerous friends via social media. Geri is survived by her husband Frank; her sons, Frank Steven, James (Elena Grassl) Gimenez; her beloved grandsons, Michael, Jonathan, and David; and her siblings, Amiriam Villegas Cancino, Estevan Diaz Cancino, and Ariel Diaz Cancino. Geri is preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio Villegas Meza and Asuncion Cancino Vazques; and her siblings, Jesus Villegas Cancino, Omar Villegas Cancino, and Joaquin Diaz Cancino. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 14181 N Glade Rd., Eltopia, WA. Grave side services will be held at City View Cemetery in Pasco at a later date, attended by immediate family only. Funeral arrangements were conducted by Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation of Pasco.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store