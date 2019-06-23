JULIANNE MARIE TURNER

Service Information
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA
99338
(509)-783-9532
Obituary
JULIANNE MARIE TURNER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Julianne Marie Turner (12/12/1946 6/20/2019), wife of David Mark Turner, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 72. A viewing will be held at Mueller's Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 PM 6 PM with a rosary to follow. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kennewick, where she was an active parishioner for over 40 years, at 10 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019, with a burial service and reception to follow. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 23, 2019
