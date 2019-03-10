Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIE MAE CATTS. View Sign

JULIE MAE CATTS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Julie Mae Catts died 24 February at the age of 95. She was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas in 1 October 1923. Just at the start of World War 2 she married William Catts, a young flyer with the Army Air Corp. During a long career with the Air Force, where William reached the rank of Colonel, they lived in many places including: Washington DC, Hawaii, Ohio, Sacramento, Los Angeles, settling in Kennewick in 1966. She was predeceased by her son Kevin in 1992 and William in 2007. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Anderson of Bothell, Washington, grandchildren Erik Anderson of Kenmore, Washington, Jennifer Whelan of Kirkland, Washington, Casey Catts of Seattle and Erika Nichols of Boise, Id. There are 2 great grandchildren Makena and Sara Whelan. Julie lived with her family at their home on the green at Meadow Springs Golf Course for 43 years while William worked as an executive for United Nuclear Industries. Julie was an excellent cook and hostess known for her Japanese style sukiyaki parties and her wonderful Indian curry dinners. She was very artistic and excelled in sewing and many crafting projects including dolls and birdhouses. This classy lady will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home.

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

