Julius Black
Julius Black
August 5, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Julius "Buddy" Black passed away peacefully in August after a long battle with Cancer.
Born in South Carolina, Buddy met his first wife Carol in High School. After getting married, graduating from the TVA training program, and having two sons, they eventually headed out West. He lived in both Wyoming and Montana before settling in Kennewick, Washington.
After the passing of his first wife Carol, he later met Pam Thomas to whom he was married the past 15 years. Buddy leaves behind his wife Pam, two sons, a daughter in law and numerous grandchildren.
Remembrances can be made to the Union Gospel Mission or the charity of your choice


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
