JUNE EKLUND SCHRECK 6/23/22 12/24/19 Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother went to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve. At age 97, she was "ready to go home" and join her family and friends in Heaven. June was born in Eveleth, Minnesota on June 23, 1922 to Garfield and Inga (Berg) Eklund. In 1937 they moved to Bremerton, Washington where she graduated from high school in 1940. She met her husband Dale Schreck in 1938 while visiting family in North Idaho. They met at Jack Waite Mine north of Wallace Idaho on the Idaho-Montana border where Dale was working and June was picking huckleberries. They married on April 24, 1942 and enjoyed 61 years together. June worked in Bremerton, Washington for a Title Company during the 3 years that her husband proudly served our country in World War II. They settled in Spokane, Washington after the war where Dale began his photography business. They moved to Pasco, Washington in 1954 and June worked alongside her husband for 25 years as the Office Mgr for Dale Schreck Photography Studio. They enjoyed being residents and having a business in Pasco. ' June and Dale both lived during the Great Depression and had solid values and a work ethic that were a reflection of what they learned during that period in their lives. June enjoyed keeping up on politics and was a very proud American. She was a big Seattle Mariner fan and did not like the fact that Edgar Martinez took too many pitches (that were called strikes). Family was a big part of her life, both her family and Dales family. June also enjoyed playing golf at Sun Willows in Pasco. She was a member of the Ladies 9-hole club for several years. Upon retirement June and Dale moved backed to Spokane where they enjoyed family, friends, gardening and going to Pend Oreille Lake to fish and enjoy the beauty of North Idaho. After Dale's death, June moved back to the Tri-Cities residing at Hawthorne Court Retirement Community for several years. She also enjoyed the company of her longtime friend from Pasco, Juanita Neswick during this time. For the last few years June lived in Redmond, Washington. She was close to her son, Jeff, who stopped by to check on her every day. There were also other family members in the area. June is survived by her children Ann Shawley of Yuma Arizona, Greg Schreck (Katie) of Pasco, Wash, and Jeff Schreck of Redmond Wash. She is also survived by 3 grand-children, 6 great-grand-children and numerous nieces and nephews. A private gathering will be held at a later date at Buttonhook Bay on Pend Oreille Lake in Bayview Idaho.

